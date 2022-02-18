Advertisement

Strong winds lead to power outages across the mountains

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strong winds and heavy rain moved through the mountains Thursday evening, leaving thousands in the dark.

Here is a look at the outages as of 7:15 p.m. Thursday:

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 13

Estill: 169

Jackson: 325

Rockcastle: 43

Total: 550

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Bell: 19

Knox: 75

Letcher: 11

Whitley: 1

Total: 106

Kentucky Power:

Johnson: 8

Perry: 1,885

Total: 1,893

Kentucky Utilities:

Bell: 34

Harlan: 48

Pulaski: 30

Total: 112

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

