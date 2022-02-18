Strong winds lead to power outages across the mountains
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strong winds and heavy rain moved through the mountains Thursday evening, leaving thousands in the dark.
Here is a look at the outages as of 7:15 p.m. Thursday:
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 13
Estill: 169
Jackson: 325
Rockcastle: 43
Total: 550
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Bell: 19
Knox: 75
Letcher: 11
Whitley: 1
Total: 106
Kentucky Power:
Johnson: 8
Perry: 1,885
Total: 1,893
Kentucky Utilities:
Bell: 34
Harlan: 48
Pulaski: 30
Total: 112
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.