Quieting down for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a busy weather day on Thursday, things are much quieter as we head into the weekend around the mountains. Though we will feel a bit of a chill to start...

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Quiet weather continues to work into the region tonight as clear skies once again break out across the region. With winds calming down and clouds mostly nonexistent, we’ll fall back to a chilly low in the middle 20s around the region.

Chilly air sticks around for the day on Saturday, though things do stay on the dry and sunny side. We’re milder than today, but not by much as highs remain in the middle 40s. Overnight lows are back in the middle 20s as quiet weather continues overnight.

Into the New Week

We stay quiet into the day on Sunday as well, though with high pressure moving to the east, those sunny skies and southerly winds will help highs get back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s around the mountains. We’re dry into the beginning of Monday as our next disturbance moves into the region. We’ll get up into the middle 60s as scattered clouds and showers work back into the region into the afternoon.

No huge systems like this week on the way for next week, but small disturbances will bring the possibility for more showers through the balance of next week as highs remain above normal in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

