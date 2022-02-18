Pulaski County leaders and emergency service personnel unveil 911 Dispatch & Emergency Operations Center

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County 911 Dispatch Center and Somerset-Pulaski County Emergency Operations Center is in a new location with advanced phone capabilities.

With grant funding, the center was able to open the new facility and equip it with a state-of-the-art CAD system.

“This is something we’ve been serious about for a few years, and just to be able to launch this facility... its just a big day for us,” said Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley.

The new center will be able to accommodate 16 dispatch consoles, whereas the old center could only accommodate 4.

The center also has a radio system that will accommodate 12 more radios than the previous system.

The dispatch is equipped with a state-run system that can allow dispatchers to transfer 911 calls to a sister dispatch if the lines are too busy.

The Emergency Operations Center was also able to grow in size, which will fit more people and allow those people to be socially distanced.

911 Director and Pulaski County Emergency Manager, Aaron Ross, said this new center will be able to better serve Pulaski County and its growing population.

“With this new center, we’re able to expand and grow and I do not see us moving from this location for a while with the resources we’ve put in here, I think will satisfy the county’s needs for many years to come,” said Ross.

The new center will start taking dispatch calls as soon as next week.

