PMC celebrates opening of new nursing program facility

PMC open new facility
PMC open new facility(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Buddy Forbes
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) joined Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new facility.

The facility will accommodate students in the school’s nursing program. It is more than 8,000 square feet and is in PMC’s Health and Wellbeing Learning Center.

“Our region has a critical need for nurses, as does our state and country,” explained PMC President & CEO Donovan Blackburn. “By 2024, Kentucky is projected to need 16,000 nurses. That is why this project is so important to both PMC and Big Sandy. We have to act now to begin training future nurses, and this is definitely a step we needed to make.”

