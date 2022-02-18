Pike County Schools District considers unmasking next week

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During Thursday’s meeting of the Pike County Schools Board of Education, the board discussed changing its county-wide school mask mandate, making the face coverings optional.

Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins said he has been in conversation with teachers and students to see what is best or everyone. So, with that in mind, and the COVID-19 positivity rate and incident rate having dropped since the beginning of the month, he hopes to change things up.

“It’s very promising,” he said. “We’re trending in the right direction. And that’s the reason that I feel like maybe it’s okay that it’s time to start leaning more toward optional and away from required.”

He said two months ago, he would have never considered it. However, he believes it is safe to do so.

“We want to do what’s best. Our main goal is safety for our children,” he said. “They’re our babies; they’re your babies.”

The board spoke with parents and administrators in attendance, discussing the pros and cons of the mask mandate, before deciding the move toward unmasking was the best option.

“There are kids in first or second grade, they don’t know learning without a mask on,” said board member Nee Jackson. “And the long-term effect of that, if they don’t get them off soon, we have to look at how much has it hindered their learning?”

Jackson highlighted the importance of lip reading and mouthing words, saying it is crucial in the early years of education. Millard School Principal Missy Riddle agreed, saying she sees the difference in the kids’ learning abilities and the teachers’ lesson hurdles with the masks involved.

All of the board members supported an optional unmasking, sayin it should be the student or parent’s decision. They agreed that there is always the option to make it mandatory again if cases spike in the county.

“It’s a fluid situation,” Adkins said. “We want to respect everybody in this situation.”

The availability of vaccines for school-aged children and the continued virtual option was also discussed. But, Adkins said, it is about keeping everyone safe and secure- giving the options back to the students and parents.

Adkins said, since the CDC recommends N-95 masks, the district is working to get those in stock to make sure anyone who wants a mask can have the safest option. He said the board wants to wait until it has the masks in stock, to offer the option for anyone who wants to stay masked. But, as of Thursday, plans are in place to shift to an optional/recommended mask mandate “no later than Wednesday of next week.”

Adkins said masks on school buses are part of a federal mandate, which the district can not alter, so all students will still be required to wear masks during commute.

“We’d have to see a drastic rise. We’re not gonna change it back after a day,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.