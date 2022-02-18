Narcan program aims to reduce overdose deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that through a federal grant the University of Kentucky (UK) and the Commonwealth are administering Narcan, a brand name for naloxone, to help reduce overdose deaths.

The 2020 Overdose Fatality Report released by ODCP says more than 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020, a 49% increase compared with the year before. For more information on the study’s research on the impact community intervention has on reducing overdose deaths in Kentucky, click here.

UK and the Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) will administer Narcan through the HEALing Communities study.

Kentuckians under community supervision, including their family and friends, living in or reporting to a Probation and Parole office in Floyd County, amongst eight other counties, can receive the Narcan free of charge.

“I have witnessed firsthand how Narcan can save the life of someone who has overdosed, and my administration remains committed to providing this life-saving medicine,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s announcement is one more step we are taking to fight the drug epidemic that has taken far too many Kentuckians.”

People interested in receiving Narcan must watch a nine-minute training video, answer a few questions and submit a mailing address. To receive a free dose of Narcan, click here. The Department of Corrections said in a news release that participation is confidential, and personal information is not shared with other agencies.

In 2019, Kentucky was selected by the National Institutes of Health and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration as one of only four states to participate in the HEALing Communities Study to investigate how tools for preventing and treating opioid misuse and opioid use disorder are most effective at the local level. A major goal of the study is to expand access to Narcan to help prevent and stop opioid overdoses.

“We appreciate this partnership with HEAL to provide life-saving medication to our clients,” said DOC Division of Addiction Services Director Sarah G. Johnson. “The opioid epidemic has caused devastation across the commonwealth, and as a result too many people have lost their lives to this disease. This program is essential, along with making sure people have access to treatment for their opioid use disorder and are able to work toward recovery.”

In addition to the program locations, the Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) makes available Narcan at no cost to law enforcement agencies in all 120 counties. ODCP also assists Kentuckians with locating a Narcan dispenser.

As of today more than 500 units have been distributed and eight more counties will join the program during the summer.

The seven other participating counties are Boyd, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Kenton and Madison.

