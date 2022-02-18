Advertisement

Much colder today, a few snowflakes possible early

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:52 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some big changes are on the way as we head into the weekend, including some much cooler temperatures.

Today and Tonight

What a difference a day makes. Some locations were near 70 yesterday. This morning, we will wake up in the 30s. The first half of your Friday looks dreary with a few passing flurries or a brief snow shower or two. I think most of the moisture is gone by mid-morning. The clouds should move out this afternoon giving way to some late day sunshine. It will still be a little breezy, especially in the morning. We should make it back to the mid-30s for daytime highs.

Tonight, look for clear skies and temperatures back into the mid to upper 20s.

Weekend Forecast

Look for sunny skies and a warming trend this weekend. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and in the mid to upper 50s on Sunday. We’ll drop to around 20 under clear skies Saturday night and into the mid-30s Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

We’ll start adding in a few clouds during the day on Monday, but I think the rain chances will hold off until the overnight hours. Highs will top out in the low 60s before dropping to about 50 overnight.

Rain chances pick back up Tuesday and could linger through most of next week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail cell
Man arrested after barricading himself, shooting at police in EKY
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson faces setback in health journey
Joshua Hubbard
Registered EKY sex offender arrested for sodomy
Police car
‘He is armed and should be considered dangerous’: Police looking for man in Breathitt County
The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center keeps most of our region under a slight...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Severe storms, strong winds likely later today

Latest News

The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center keeps most of our region under a slight...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong storms work in
The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center keeps most of our region under a slight...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Severe storms, strong winds likely later today
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - February 16, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - February 16, 2022
The Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook, valid Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Breezy today with strong storms possible Thursday