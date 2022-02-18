Much colder today, a few snowflakes possible early

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some big changes are on the way as we head into the weekend, including some much cooler temperatures.

Today and Tonight

What a difference a day makes. Some locations were near 70 yesterday. This morning, we will wake up in the 30s. The first half of your Friday looks dreary with a few passing flurries or a brief snow shower or two. I think most of the moisture is gone by mid-morning. The clouds should move out this afternoon giving way to some late day sunshine. It will still be a little breezy, especially in the morning. We should make it back to the mid-30s for daytime highs.

Tonight, look for clear skies and temperatures back into the mid to upper 20s.

Weekend Forecast

Look for sunny skies and a warming trend this weekend. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and in the mid to upper 50s on Sunday. We’ll drop to around 20 under clear skies Saturday night and into the mid-30s Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

We’ll start adding in a few clouds during the day on Monday, but I think the rain chances will hold off until the overnight hours. Highs will top out in the low 60s before dropping to about 50 overnight.

Rain chances pick back up Tuesday and could linger through most of next week.

