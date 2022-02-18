Advertisement

KSP looking for woman reported missing since early February

Missing woman in Knott County
Missing woman in Knott County(Kentucky State Police)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are still looking for a woman who was last seen on February 2 in Knott County.

Vickie L. Stacy, 47, is a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes.

She is about 5′4″ and 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with gray pants.

If you have any information, you can call 606-435-6069.

