KSP looking for woman reported missing since early February

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are still looking for a woman who was last seen on February 2 in Knott County.

Vickie L. Stacy, 47, is a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes.

She is about 5′4″ and 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with gray pants.

If you have any information, you can call 606-435-6069.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.