Knott County officials preparing for upcoming gun show at Sportsplex

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - County officials are preparing for the upcoming gun show this weekend.

Hosted at the Knott County Sportsplex, the event will feature more than 75 vendors.

It gives people the opportunity to purchase and trade guns, ammo and knives.

Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said they are happy to see the Sportsplex being used.

“We’re following guidelines from the fire marshals, state building inspector, we’re in compliance,” he said. “We’re going to utilize that building to its fullest extent that we can. Try to bring every dollar we can, revenue to help support it.”

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

