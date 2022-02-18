High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 17)
BOYS
Belfry 66, Cordia 61
Betsy Layne 74, East Ridge 69
Boyle County 74, Pulaski County 73 (OT)
Breathitt County 80, Letcher Central 55
Danville 75, Somerset 56
Frankfort 79, Somerset Christian 72
Harlan 75, Clay County 66
Harlan County 102, Red Bird 32
Jackson County 68, Whitley County 66
Martin County 78, Prestonsburg 45
Oneida Baptist 76, Jackson City 39
Perry Central 42, Hazard 39
Powell County 71, Burgin 41
South Laurel 60, Lexington Christian 50
Williamsburg 60, Middlesboro 49
Wolfe County 86, Leslie County 54
GIRLS
Belfry 48, Leslie County 38
Bell County 70, Corbin 68
Clay County 59, Barbourville 36
Harlan County 80, Red Bird 43
Paintsville 62, Betsy Layne 28
Pikeville 68, Letcher Central 32
Powell County 64, Buckhorn 41
Pulaski County 54, Boyle County 26
Whitley County 56, McCreary Central 35
Wolfe County 56, Lee County 39
