Advertisement

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 17)

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYS

Belfry 66, Cordia 61

Betsy Layne 74, East Ridge 69

Boyle County 74, Pulaski County 73 (OT)

Breathitt County 80, Letcher Central 55

Danville 75, Somerset 56

Frankfort 79, Somerset Christian 72

Harlan 75, Clay County 66

Harlan County 102, Red Bird 32

Jackson County 68, Whitley County 66

Martin County 78, Prestonsburg 45

Oneida Baptist 76, Jackson City 39

Perry Central 42, Hazard 39

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Powell County 71, Burgin 41

South Laurel 60, Lexington Christian 50

Williamsburg 60, Middlesboro 49

Wolfe County 86, Leslie County 54

GIRLS

Belfry 48, Leslie County 38

Bell County 70, Corbin 68

Clay County 59, Barbourville 36

Harlan County 80, Red Bird 43

Paintsville 62, Betsy Layne 28

Pikeville 68, Letcher Central 32

Powell County 64, Buckhorn 41

Pulaski County 54, Boyle County 26

Whitley County 56, McCreary Central 35

Wolfe County 56, Lee County 39

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail cell
Man arrested after barricading himself, shooting at police in EKY
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson faces setback in health journey
Joshua Hubbard
Registered EKY sex offender arrested for sodomy
Police car
‘He is armed and should be considered dangerous’: Police looking for man in Breathitt County
The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center keeps most of our region under a slight...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Severe storms, strong winds likely later today

Latest News

Kennedi Sandlin signs with Alice Lloyd.
Knott Central’s Kennedi Sandlin signs with Alice Lloyd
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 16)
Letcher Central Cougars Girls Volleyball.
Letcher County’s Bailey Kincer signed Letter of Intent for college volleyball
Tubby Smith speaks after his jersey retirement at Rupp Arena on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Tubby Smith steps down as High Point men’s basketball head coach, G.G. Smith will take over