HCTC, TLD Logistics partner to pilot a training program for CDL Class A drivers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) announced a partnership with TLD Logistics during the 2021 SOAR Summit, and, on Friday, officials held an agreement signing.

TLD Logistics is a trucking company, and the new partnership looks to pilot a training program for CDL Class A drivers.

“We know that Eastern Kentucky has a strong workforce, and our folks just need to be upskilled into the appropriate jobs,” HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said at the announcement at the Corbin Arena. “Hazard Community and Technical College and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System are poised to take on this challenge, make this happen, and to provide training efficiently and effectively across the region and across the state.”

TLD Logistics General Manager of Operations Duwayne Powers said TLD is in urgent need of trained CDL drivers.

“TLD currently has 15 open positions for over-the-road drivers, and, in the next year, we want to hire even more and expand our fleet by 40-50 trucks,” Powers said. “On top of that, we also hire an additional 140 drivers each and every year—but to fill the jobs of the future we know it’s going to take more than just people. It’s going to take partnerships.

According to Keila Miller, HCTC Dean of Community, Workforce, & Economic Development, 75% of the cost of training will be covered by TRAINS.

“Because of the critical shortage in the supply chain and the critical shortage of CDL drivers, I was very pleased when SOAR brought this opportunity to us,” Dr. Lindon said. “Our plan is to take this training project and duplicate it on to our sister colleges within KCTCS.”

