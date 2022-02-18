Advertisement

FDA approves 1st app to deliver insulin doses

Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of...
Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of insulin.(Tandem Diabetes Care/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with diabetes will soon have a new tool to help them with their insulin shots.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first app that lets users schedule and deliver doses of insulin.

The company Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of bolus insulin, which stops glucose spikes after meals.

The app, with this new feature, will be available for free through a software update. However, the company did not say when the feature will launch.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail cell
Man arrested after barricading himself, shooting at police in EKY
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson faces setback in health journey
Police car
UPDATE: Man arrested after search in Breathitt County
Joshua Hubbard
Registered EKY sex offender arrested for sodomy
Power outage
Strong winds lead to power outages across the mountains

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Ukrainian rebels evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Witnesses recall racist comments by men in Arbery killing
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death
FILE - Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Ga.,...
Archivist: Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa