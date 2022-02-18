Advertisement

Breaks Interstate Park needs your help!

Park officials are currently exploring ways to work with local communities to build the tourism...
Park officials are currently exploring ways to work with local communities to build the tourism economy in the region.(WYMT)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREAKS, Va. (WYMT) -The Breaks Interstate Park rangers need your help!

Park officials are currently exploring ways to work with local communities to build the tourism economy in the region. They are asking people to please take this brief survey. For those who do, you will be entered in a contest to win a two-night stay in one of their lake-front cabins.

The survey takes about five minutes to complete and gauges your interest in leaving the park during your stay to participate in other potential offerings in the region. Respondents can either remain anonymous or provide an email address to be entered into the raffle.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail cell
Man arrested after barricading himself, shooting at police in EKY
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson faces setback in health journey
Police car
‘He is armed and should be considered dangerous’: Police looking for man in Breathitt County
Joshua Hubbard
Registered EKY sex offender arrested for sodomy
Power outage
Strong winds lead to power outages across the mountains

Latest News

Power outage
Strong winds lead to power outages across the mountains
Letcher Fire
Letcher County Fire Victim PKG Revised
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Eastern Kentucky man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
Claiborne County EMS
Ambulance crew involved in crash in Claiborne County