Breaks Interstate Park needs your help!

BREAKS, Va. (WYMT) -The Breaks Interstate Park rangers need your help!

Park officials are currently exploring ways to work with local communities to build the tourism economy in the region. They are asking people to please take this brief survey. For those who do, you will be entered in a contest to win a two-night stay in one of their lake-front cabins.

The survey takes about five minutes to complete and gauges your interest in leaving the park during your stay to participate in other potential offerings in the region. Respondents can either remain anonymous or provide an email address to be entered into the raffle.

