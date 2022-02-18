Advertisement

Ambulance crew involved in crash in Claiborne County

Tazewell Police say an ambulance has been involved in a crash early Friday morning
By David Sikes
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tazwell Police Department was called to a crash on Highway 25E near Cave Spring Rd. early Friday morning.

When officers arrived, they found that a Claiborne County ambulance was driving northbound on Highway 25E when a vehicle turning left struck the ambulance causing it to leave the roadway.

Police say the EMS crew was able to maintain control and stopped the ambulance after a short distance on the roadway.

The crew attempted to render aid to the other driver when another vehicle was that was traveling Northbound on Highway 25E struck the driver of the first vehicle, the ambulance crew, and almost struck the officer.

Officials said that the ambulance crew was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other driver was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

THP is investigating the accident.

