Adult kidnapping arrest in Southern Kentucky

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Friday morning, the mother of a 48-year-old woman contacted Corbin Police about a welfare check on her daughter.

Police went to a house near Haskew Street and found a woman who said her boyfriend was holding her against her will.

She said he grabbed her by the neck and face and threatened her with a gun. She said she tried to leave but the man would not let her.

Earl Jackson was arrested and charged with adult kidnapping.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.