Adult kidnapping arrest in Southern Kentucky

Man arrested for adult kidnapping in Corbin
Man arrested for adult kidnapping in Corbin(Corbin Police Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Friday morning, the mother of a 48-year-old woman contacted Corbin Police about a welfare check on her daughter.

Police went to a house near Haskew Street and found a woman who said her boyfriend was holding her against her will.

She said he grabbed her by the neck and face and threatened her with a gun. She said she tried to leave but the man would not let her.

Earl Jackson was arrested and charged with adult kidnapping.

