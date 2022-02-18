Adult kidnapping arrest in Southern Kentucky
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Friday morning, the mother of a 48-year-old woman contacted Corbin Police about a welfare check on her daughter.
Police went to a house near Haskew Street and found a woman who said her boyfriend was holding her against her will.
She said he grabbed her by the neck and face and threatened her with a gun. She said she tried to leave but the man would not let her.
Earl Jackson was arrested and charged with adult kidnapping.
