WYMT’s Brandon Robinson faces setback in health journey

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In August of last year, WYMT’s Brandon Robinson shared with us an update on his health.

He and wife Stephanie found out last summer a brain tumor returned.

Brandon underwent surgery to remove parts of the tumor and later started chemotherapy treatments.

On Wednesday, he and his wife announced a piece of the tumor doctors could not remove has started to grow again, meaning the treatment plan wasn’t effective.

He does not think surgery is an option but added he will begin a clinical trial in the coming weeks. The trial includes two drugs that have shown results with patients with tumor mutations like Brandon has.

“Keep praying. We know God can completely knock this out if he wants to,” the Robinson family posted on Facebook. “It has to be His will though. Keep the faith. Faith has and will continue to move mountains. This is just a new bump in the road.”

You can watch the video above about Brandon’s health journey he announced last year.

