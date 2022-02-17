State senate passes bill regarding transgender athletes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to bar older transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

The 27-8 vote Wednesday followed an emotional plea from a lawmaker who shared her own family story.

Sen. Karen Berg (D-Louisville) warned that the bill is hurtful because “you’re excluding these children.” Berg is the mother of a transgender son.

The bill aims to prevent older transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams, limiting the bill’s reach to those in sixth through twelfth grade.

The bill was passed with the provision to use the athlete’s birth certificate to determine which team they are eligible to play for.

The measure moves to the House next, where legislators have their own version of the bill still in committee.

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.

The bill, SB83, also known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act”, is co-sponsored by Sen. Danny Carroll (R-Benton), Sen. Rick Girdler (R-Somerset), Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson), Sen. Phillip Wheeler (R-Pikeville), Sen. Mike Wilson (R-Bowling Green), and Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville).

