Snoop Dogg concert in Corbin sold out

Snoop Dog will be at the Corbin Arena, on Saturday, May 7th, 2022.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A show at the Corbin Arena featuring rapper Snoop Dogg accompanied by Warren G and Tha Eastsidaz scheduled for Saturday, May 7th at the Corbin Arena has sold out, according to arena officials.

Tickets went on sale for the general public at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Snoop Dogg is known for hits such as “What’s My Name?,” “Gin and Juice,” and “Doggy Dogg World.” He was also one of the performers, along with Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Eminem, at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show this past Sunday.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

