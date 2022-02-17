Severe Weather Alert Day: Severe storms, strong winds likely later today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckle up, friends. It’s going to be a long day with multiple threats on the table.

Today and Tonight

I can tell you two things I’m reasonably sure that will happen today. One, as the cold front approaches, strong storms will come with it. Some of them could even be severe. Two, it will be windy.

We look to start the day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures did not drop much overnight, so most locations will wake up in the mid to upper 50s or maybe even low 60s. Scattered rain chances are possible early, but the bulk of the action will not come until later this evening.

I CANNOT stress enough how serious the situation could be today and tonight. We’re looking at the chances for 50-60 mph wind gusts or higher at times OUTSIDE of storms. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 9 a.m. for our entire region. Those areas can expect gusts of up to 45 mph.

A Wind Advisory is out for the whole region from early Thursday morning until Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could be as high as 45 mph or greater at times. (WYMT Weather)

On top of that, a High Wind Watch kicks in for 11 counties this afternoon and runs through early Friday morning. Those counties are Bell, Harlan, Floyd, Knott, Perry, Leslie, Letcher, Pike, Whitley, Knox and Clay. Those areas could see gusts up to 60 mph or greater at times as the front moves through.

A High Wind Watch goes into effect Thursday afternoon and runs through early Friday morning. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph or greater at times in the highlighted counties. (WYMT Weather)

If that wasn’t bad enough, a line of strong to severe storms will also move through this evening and early tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather for Thursday. The enhanced risk (3 out of 5) comes all the way up to the border in South Central Kentucky. The main threat from those storms will be damaging winds and some localized high water issues, but an isolated brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out either, especially along the Interstate 75 corridor and west toward Lake Cumberland.

The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center keeps most of our region under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather on Thursday, February 17th, 2022. (WYMT Weather)

Once the cold air starts to work its way in behind the front, depending on how much moisture is left, the rain could change to snow. We are not expecting much in the way of accumulation, but a coating on colder surfaces or in the higher elevations can’t be completely be ruled out. After topping out very close to 70 degrees today, we will drop to around 30 overnight.

Please, make sure you have a way to get warnings and have a safe place to get to quickly in case you need to. This system could take a turn in a hurry. The WYMT weather app tracks your specific area and will send you any alerts as soon as they are issued. You can find ways to download it if you don’t already have it here.

Extended Forecast

If you have made it this far, you are a champ. The good news is after Thursday, things will calm down for a few days. After a few possible morning snowflakes on Friday, skies will gradually clear later in the day. We will try to rebound into the mid to upper 30s for daytime highs. Overnight lows heading into Saturday morning will drop into the low to mid-20s under clear skies.

Both weekend days look great with lots of sunshine and highs in the 40s on Saturday and close to 60 on Sunday. Rain chances return to the forecast Monday night, but the temperatures will stay mild topping out in the mid-60s on Monday afternoon.

Be sure to stay weather aware today and tonight!

