Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong storms work in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re watching a powerful cold front on this afternoon and evening, bringing with it the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms as our Severe Weather Alert Day continues.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A Slight Risk of Severe Weather (two out of five on the severe weather scale) remains in place as we head into the evening and overnight hours. We’re watching a strong cold front approaching the mountains, triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms. This system doesn’t have a ton of fuel for thunderstorms but has a ton of wind. The main threat as this line of storms moves in during the evening hours will be damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH. That’s unrelated to the possibility for gusts ahead of the storm to reach 30 to 40 MPH, with the possibility of 50-60 MPH winds in the highest elevations. The entire area remains under a Wind Advisory, with it becoming a High Wind Warning for Harlan, Letcher, and Pike Counties. Other threats to watch include heavy rain, which could cause brief flash flooding, as well as isolated tornadoes.

As the storms move out, we’ll see rain change to snow with what moisture is left over and cold air filters in very fast as gusty winds switch to the northwest. Cold air will drag overnight temperatures down into the lower 30s. We’ll slowly clear out through the day on Friday, with sunshine making a reappearance into the afternoon hours. We stay cool, though, with highs only topping out near 40°. As skies fully clear overnight, we’re back down into the middle 20s for overnight lows.

The Weekend and Beyond

Thankfully, as we head into the weekend, we’re looking much quieter and much calmer. Mostly sunny skies continue through the weekend. Cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s, but we’re back into the 60s on Sunday ahead of our next weather maker.

A series of smaller systems looks to head our way as we head into the first half of next week. Monday looks mostly dry with some scattered showers and storms working in during the evening and overnight hours after highs topping out in the middle 60s. The middle 60s trend continues with off and on showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.