Road closings planned for parts of KY 1098 in Knott County

Road closed
Road closed(DJ Jones)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced upcoming road closings in Knott County, which will start Friday.

There will repair work scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for two to three days on KY 1098.

The closings will be near mile 9.8 on the highway.

Officials with KYTC said drivers will need to use alternate roads, adding that KY 2029 and Laurel Fork Road are good options.

