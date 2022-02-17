Advertisement

Registered EKY sex offender arrested for sodomy

Joshua Hubbard
Joshua Hubbard(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Pike County, who was already a registered sex offender, was recently convicted of sodomy.

Joshua Hubbard, 39, was a 20-year offender according to the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry.

According to the Pike County Detention Center’s website, Hubbard was charged with sodomy, waiting on his trial until this week.

WYMT got a citation from the Pike County Judicial Center that confirmed that a jury found Hubbard guilty on sodomy and persistent felony offender charges.

He was taken into custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for April 29.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just outside Catlettsburg city limits in Boyd County, Kentucky.
2 killed in head-on crash; neighbor reacts
Justin Lynn McKee
Report: Tennessee man kills neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Kentucky State Police searching for person from Leslie County
Human skull found after flood identified
‘She made the world turn’: Makayla Collett remembered
‘She made the world turn’: Makayla Collett remembered

Latest News

Road closed
Road closings planned for parts of KY 1098 in Knott County
Laurel County theft suspect
Laurel County Sheriff asks for help identifying theft suspect
One killed in Pulaski County fire
WYMT’s Brandon Robinson faces setback in health journey