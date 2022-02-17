Registered EKY sex offender arrested for sodomy

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Pike County, who was already a registered sex offender, was recently convicted of sodomy.

Joshua Hubbard, 39, was a 20-year offender according to the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry.

According to the Pike County Detention Center’s website, Hubbard was charged with sodomy, waiting on his trial until this week.

WYMT got a citation from the Pike County Judicial Center that confirmed that a jury found Hubbard guilty on sodomy and persistent felony offender charges.

He was taken into custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for April 29.

