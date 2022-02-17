One killed in Pulaski County fire

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Officials tell our sister station WKYT a teenager is dead following an early morning house fire in Pulaski County.

We’re told the coroner’s office was called to a home on Dry Branch Road near Somerset around 4 a.m. Thursday. The victim, who died in the fire, was 16 years old. Officials are not releasing the name of the victim.

No other details are being released at this time.

Fire officials and Kentucky State Police are investigating.

