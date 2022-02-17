Advertisement

One killed in Pulaski County fire

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson and WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Officials tell our sister station WKYT a teenager is dead following an early morning house fire in Pulaski County.

We’re told the coroner’s office was called to a home on Dry Branch Road near Somerset around 4 a.m. Thursday. The victim, who died in the fire, was 16 years old. Officials are not releasing the name of the victim.

No other details are being released at this time.

Fire officials and Kentucky State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just outside Catlettsburg city limits in Boyd County, Kentucky.
2 killed in head-on crash; neighbor reacts
Justin Lynn McKee
Report: Tennessee man kills neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Kentucky State Police searching for person from Leslie County
Human skull found after flood identified
‘She made the world turn’: Makayla Collett remembered
‘She made the world turn’: Makayla Collett remembered

Latest News

WYMT’s Brandon Robinson faces setback in health journey
The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center keeps most of our region under a slight...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Severe storms, strong winds likely later today
Eastern Kentucky county’s troubled water district increasing rates
Wildfires were reported Wednesday night in part of Eastern Kentucky, including along Coldwater...
Wildfires reported in part of Eastern Kentucky