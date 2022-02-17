Advertisement

Man arrested in deadly shooting

Heath Rose faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Mingo County, West Virginia.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces murder charges after another man was shot to death Thursday near an apartment complex in Newtown, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department said.

Joda Browning died in the incident, which was reported around 7:30 a.m.

Heath A. Rose, of Gilbert, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, and two counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm.

Investigators say the shooting happened after an argument that led the suspect to get a 9mm pistol.

According to deputies, Browning was shot in the face while trying to drive away from the parking lot at the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a woman and her 8-year-old daughter were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

