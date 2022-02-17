Advertisement

Letcher County’s Bailey Kincer signed Letter of Intent for college volleyball

By Zak Hawke
Published: Feb. 16, 2022
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher Central Cougars will have a volleyball player at the collegiate level next year.

Bailey Kincer signed her letter of intent to play at the University of the Cumberlands for the next four years.

”It feels amazing just to think I’ve worked ever since I was young to have this opportunity to play and be blessed to be able to achieve that,” she said.

Kincer led the Cougars last season with 601 digs helping her team to a 14th Region Title.

