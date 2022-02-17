Advertisement

Knott Central’s Kennedi Sandlin signs with Alice Lloyd

By John Lowe
Feb. 17, 2022
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Before throwing out the first pitch of her senior season at Knott Central, Kennedi Sandlin knows where she’ll be playing for the next four years.

Sandlin signed her letter of intent to play for Alice Lloyd on Thursday afternoon.

”It feels really good to go ahead and get all the recruitment process over with and done and have everything set in stone and know excatly what’s going on and what’s going to happen,” Sandlin said. “I’m very excited. I love the campus over there. All the coaches have been super sweet so I’m really excited to go.”

Sandlin led the Lady Patriots with a 2.32 ERA in 2021.

