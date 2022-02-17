Advertisement

‘He is armed and should be considered dangerous’: Police looking for man in Breathitt County

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in identifying a man.

In videos posted to Facebook, a man was seen standing outside a home and looking into windows.

According to police, the man is armed and should be considered dangerous.

Sheriff John Hollan told WYMT the man may have a Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office shirt, but he is not a deputy or affiliated with the department.

Anyone with information can call Sheriff John Hollan at 606-272-2540.

