‘He is armed and should be considered dangerous’: Police looking for man in Breathitt County
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in identifying a man.
In videos posted to Facebook, a man was seen standing outside a home and looking into windows.
According to police, the man is armed and should be considered dangerous.
Sheriff John Hollan told WYMT the man may have a Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office shirt, but he is not a deputy or affiliated with the department.
Anyone with information can call Sheriff John Hollan at 606-272-2540.
