EKY man with active warrant arrested after running from police

Donnie McClanahan
Donnie McClanahan(Pike County Detention Center)
By Jordan Mullins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An arrest warrant was issued for a Pike County man after he stole $25,450 worth of items from a house after being hired to paint on February 15.

Donnie R. McClanahan was tracked down Wednesday night by Pikeville Police.

When he was pulled over, he tried to run, but he was arrested without any serious injuries.

When taken to the Pike Co. Detention Center, a cavity search led to deputies finding narcotics hidden in McClanahan’s rectum.

He was then given drug-related charges.

