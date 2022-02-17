Eastern Kentucky man loses home to forest fire
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Letcher County recently lost his home to a forest fire.
On Tuesday, Lennie Holbrook Sr.’s home caught fire after a blaze from hills in his area spread to the house.
The fire started with a tree, then the tree fell on his house.
Holbrook said it was heartbreaking to see that happen to his home.
”Done like everybody else, just stood out here and cried like a little baby,” he said. “Hate to see it go up. Everything I worked for all my life.”
Holbrook added that no one was injured during the fire.
He is staying at a motel in the Whitesburg area for the time being.
