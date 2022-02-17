Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky man loses home to forest fire

KY home lost to fire
KY home lost to fire(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Letcher County recently lost his home to a forest fire.

On Tuesday, Lennie Holbrook Sr.’s home caught fire after a blaze from hills in his area spread to the house.

The fire started with a tree, then the tree fell on his house.

Holbrook said it was heartbreaking to see that happen to his home.

”Done like everybody else, just stood out here and cried like a little baby,” he said. “Hate to see it go up. Everything I worked for all my life.”

Holbrook added that no one was injured during the fire.

He is staying at a motel in the Whitesburg area for the time being.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just outside Catlettsburg city limits in Boyd County, Kentucky.
2 killed in head-on crash; neighbor reacts
Justin Lynn McKee
Report: Tennessee man kills neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
The scene is still active and troopers are asking people to keep the area clear.
ACTIVE: Man barricades self, shooting at police in EKY
Kentucky State Police searching for person from Leslie County
Human skull found after flood identified

Latest News

Classroom generic
Controversial education bill heads to the KY Senate
City of Whitesburg recycling center still open despite rumors
City of Whitesburg recycling center still open despite rumors
Donnie McClanahan
EKY man with active warrant arrested after running from police
Mountain News on H&I
Mountain News on H&I