Eastern Kentucky man loses home to forest fire

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Letcher County recently lost his home to a forest fire.

On Tuesday, Lennie Holbrook Sr.’s home caught fire after a blaze from hills in his area spread to the house.

The fire started with a tree, then the tree fell on his house.

Holbrook said it was heartbreaking to see that happen to his home.

”Done like everybody else, just stood out here and cried like a little baby,” he said. “Hate to see it go up. Everything I worked for all my life.”

Holbrook added that no one was injured during the fire.

He is staying at a motel in the Whitesburg area for the time being.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.