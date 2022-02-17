Eastern Kentucky county’s troubled water district increasing rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Typical monthly water bills for a troubled Kentucky water district will increase to almost $70 a month beginning April 1.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved the rate increase for Martin County this week.

Representatives of the water district had originally requested $56.04 for 4,000 gallons a month at a hearing in September, a rate they said would be enough for the district to break even.

The small rural county has long been plagued by problems with its drinking water, and cost has long been an issue.

The county also has among the highest rates of poverty in Kentucky.

