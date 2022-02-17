Advertisement

Disney plans to develop neighborhoods for fans

The first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California. It will feature a wide variety of homes, including estates, single-family homes and condominiums. There are no pricing details yet.(Source: The Walt Disney Company via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Instead of leaving home to visit Disney’s theme parks, you could one day live in a Disney-branded community.

The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday plans to develop residential communities. The neighborhoods will be a part of “Storyliving by Disney.”

Each location will feature perks, like Disney cast members providing guest services, recreational activities and, of course, live entertainment.

The company says it first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California, near where Walt Disney had a house of his own. It will feature a wide variety of homes, including estates, single-family homes and condominiums.

There are no details on prices and financing yet. But Disney says homeowners of all ages are welcome. The company even plans to have part of the neighborhood designated for those at least 55 years old.

