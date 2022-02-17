Controversial education bill heads to the KY Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A bill that would mandate how Kentucky educators teach students about history cleared its first hurdle on Thursday.

The bill is called the “Teaching America’s Principles Act.” The bill’s sponsor said the goal is to unify people, but critics are concerned it will censure teachers.

The bill is Senate Bill 138, and, because of the numerous complaints the original bill brought, the version voted on in committee Thursday was rewritten in a committee substitute.

Supporters said it focuses on teaching the foundation of America’s principles, while opponents said it is classroom censorship.

“Our country is facing a lack of knowledge with civics education,” Senator Max Wise said.

Sen. Wise said that is the basis of the bill, which is the first to deal with fine tuning what’s taught in schools dealing with history and racism.

“I will agree the wording of the original bill was confusing,” Wise said.

Sen. Wise said, after hearing concerns, he changed the language to focus more on what teachers can teach.

“Therefore, to clarify my intent for more classroom discussion, the committee sub deletes the word ‘impartial’ regarding the discussion of controversial aspects of history or oppression of groups of people,” Sen. Wise said.

Several people on both sides of the debate came to speak on the measure, including several teachers and students.

“Though some of the more egregious wording has been removed, the substitute should still raise alarm bells for those who cherish academic freedom,” history teacher Donnie Wilkerson said.

“I want to make it clear to everyone that my education is not a political tool to be messed with for political gain. The history I want to be taught is the truth,” high school student Brennan Everwine said.

“But I do have concerns about the phrasing of ‘within the range, knowledge, and understanding age and maturity of the students.’ I do feel that’s a relative kind of factor,” high school teacher Tim Hallman said.

The bill cleared committee mostly along party lines in a 9-4 vote. Many said they had not had time to study the committee substitute which was released shortly before the 11:30 meeting.

The bill now goes to the full Senate.

