City of Whitesburg recycling center still open despite rumors

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Whitesburg officials are letting everyone know the recycling center is open despite recent rumors that have been circulating.

On a Facebook post Wednesday, city officials said rumors have been going around saying the center was closing.

Supervisor Terry Cook said this is not true and is not sure what caused the rumors in the first place.

He said they wished the facility was used more often.

“We probably don’t get enough that we should,” Cook said. “Maybe this will get the word out that we’re still open and everyone can recycle. That would be better for us.”

Cook said the center accepts one and two plastics, aluminum, tin cans, scrap metal, cardboard and paper. They do not, however, accept glass.

For more information, you can call (606) 632-2267.

