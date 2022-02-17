Advertisement

City of Whitesburg recycling center still open despite rumors

City of Whitesburg recycling center still open despite rumors
City of Whitesburg recycling center still open despite rumors(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Whitesburg officials are letting everyone know the recycling center is open despite recent rumors that have been circulating.

On a Facebook post Wednesday, city officials said rumors have been going around saying the center was closing.

Supervisor Terry Cook said this is not true and is not sure what caused the rumors in the first place.

He said they wished the facility was used more often.

“We probably don’t get enough that we should,” Cook said. “Maybe this will get the word out that we’re still open and everyone can recycle. That would be better for us.”

Cook said the center accepts one and two plastics, aluminum, tin cans, scrap metal, cardboard and paper. They do not, however, accept glass.

For more information, you can call (606) 632-2267.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just outside Catlettsburg city limits in Boyd County, Kentucky.
2 killed in head-on crash; neighbor reacts
Justin Lynn McKee
Report: Tennessee man kills neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
The scene is still active and troopers are asking people to keep the area clear.
ACTIVE: Man barricades self, shooting at police in EKY
Kentucky State Police searching for person from Leslie County
Human skull found after flood identified

Latest News

Classroom generic
Controversial education bill heads to the KY Senate
KY home lost to fire
Eastern Kentucky man loses home to forest fire
Donnie McClanahan
EKY man with active warrant arrested after running from police
Mountain News on H&I
Mountain News on H&I