ACTIVE: Man barricades self, shooting at police in EKY

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police confirmed with WYMT that a man barricaded himself and shot at police in the Millstone area of Letcher County.

The scene is still active and troopers are asking people to keep the area clear. Troopers also want people to know that nobody has been injured.

They do not know why the shooter barricaded himself or why he is shooting at the police.

We will update the story as we get more information.

