Advertisement

ACTIVE: Man barricades self, shooting at police in EKY

The scene is still active and troopers are asking people to keep the area clear.
The scene is still active and troopers are asking people to keep the area clear.(none)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police confirmed with WYMT that a man barricaded himself and shot at police in the Millstone area of Letcher County.

The scene is still active and troopers are asking people to keep the area clear. Troopers also want people to know that nobody has been injured.

They do not know why the shooter barricaded himself or why he is shooting at the police.

We will update the story as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just outside Catlettsburg city limits in Boyd County, Kentucky.
2 killed in head-on crash; neighbor reacts
Justin Lynn McKee
Report: Tennessee man kills neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Kentucky State Police searching for person from Leslie County
Human skull found after flood identified
‘She made the world turn’: Makayla Collett remembered
‘She made the world turn’: Makayla Collett remembered

Latest News

Mountain News on H&I
Mountain News on H&I
Road closed
Road closings planned for parts of KY 1098 in Knott County
Laurel County theft suspect
Laurel County Sheriff asks for help identifying theft suspect
Joshua Hubbard
Registered EKY sex offender arrested for sodomy