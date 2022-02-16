Zach Yenser named Wildcats Offensive Line coach

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky native, Zach Yenser, who has an impressive resume in the professional and collegiate ranks, has been named the new offensive line coach at Kentucky, head coach Mark Stoops announced Tuesday.

“Zach is an incredible hire,” Stoops said. “He checks all of the boxes and is the total package. He grew up in Kentucky, he’s connected to John Schlarman, he has great relationships with people and is well-thought of in recruiting. He has college coaching experience and has spent the last three years in the NFL with the 49ers, an organization I greatly respect. This is a high-caliber hire and I couldn’t be more excited to have him coaching our offensive line.”

Yenser, originally from Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, returns to his home state after three seasons with the 49ers. Prior to that, he spent three seasons at Kansas (2015-17) as the run game coordinator/offensive line coach and had coaching stints at Southern Methodist (2018), California (2013-14), Louisiana Tech (2010-12), Colquitt County High School (2009) and Henderson State (2008). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Troy University in 2007, working with special teams and the offensive lineman under former Wildcat and beloved UK assistant coach John Schlarman.

