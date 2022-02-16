WATCH LIVE: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Breathitt County vs. Perry Central

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s a showdown between top five teams in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten on the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week as the No. 4 Breathitt County Bobcats travel down Highway 15 to take on the No. 5 Perry Central Commodores.

You can catch all the action live on our second channel, Heroes & Icons (over-the-air channel 57.2, TVS Cable channel 3, check your local listings for the cable channel in your area), right here on WYMT.com, as well as in the livestream player above.

