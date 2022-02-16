Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Breathitt County vs. Perry Central

By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s a showdown between top five teams in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten on the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week as the No. 4 Breathitt County Bobcats travel down Highway 15 to take on the No. 5 Perry Central Commodores.

You can catch all the action live on our second channel, Heroes & Icons (over-the-air channel 57.2, TVS Cable channel 3, check your local listings for the cable channel in your area), right here on WYMT.com, as well as in the livestream player above.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brock
‘My babies are inside, please do something’: Man locks himself inside home with children while holding knives
Owsley County Owls
Owsley County AD Bobby Bowling dies
Laurel County theft suspect
Laurel County Sheriff asks for help identifying theft suspect
Jaxon Banks with his awards
Young boy from Eastern Kentucky making a name for himself in motocross
File Graphic
KSP investigating Trooper-involved shooting in Magoffin County

Latest News

Former Lawrence County WR named Notre Dame tight ends coach
Zane Deaton signs with Union College
Hazard’s Zane Deaton signs with Union College
Martin County picked up a big win over Paintsville 57-55 on Feb. 11, 2022
Brady Dingess having a record breaking senior season
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 14)