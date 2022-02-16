Vols flip the script, Cats go cold as Tennessee beats Kentucky 76-63

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A rivalry renewed in Knoxville Tuesday evening as the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats head down Interstate 75 to take on the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers inside Thompson Boling Arena. The Vols looking to avenge a 28-point thrashing the Cats gave them on January 15.

Despite doubt about his chance of playing after an injury against Florida, Tyty Washington, Jr. started for the Cats.

Kentucky got off to a quick start, with an 8-2 run in the first two and a half minutes, but the Vols fought back to take a lead by the first TV timeout. The game took an extended break as officials sorted out a scrum formed at the end of the UK bench, which resulted in double technical fouls on Tennessee’s Zakai Seigler and Kentucky’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Rob Harris. Kentucky could get no offensive rhythm going through much of the first half, with Tennessee taking a 14 point halftime lead into the locker room. Tennessee shot 55% from the first half, while Kentucky at one point went nearly 11 minutes without a made field goal.

Kentucky’s offensive woes continued early in the second half, with multiple turnovers and the eventual benching of Washington after he appeared to tweak his earlier leg injury. Kentucky didn’t back down, though, ripping off a 9-0 run to briefly cut the Tennessee lead back to single digits.

The loss drops the Cats record to 21-5 overall and 10-3 in the SEC. The Cats will be back on the court Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena for another ranked SEC matchup, taking on the #25 Alabama Crimson Tide at 1:00 p.m. You can watch that game right here on WYMT. The action kicks off at noon with All Blue Preview, followed by The March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview show at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Cats and the Tide right here on WYMT.

Final stats of the UK-Tennessee game on Feb. 15, 2022. (StatBroadcast)

