Tubby Smith steps down as High Point men’s basketball head coach, G.G. Smith will take over

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WYMT) - Tubby Smith announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down as the head men’s basketball coach at High Point University.

His son, G.G. Smith, will take over as the head coach for the rest of the 2021-22 season and the 2022-2023 season.

After catching COVID-19 twice and being away from the team for an extended period, Tubby Smith felt that the timing was right for this change.

According to a release from the school, Smith will continue his involvement at HPU through the end of the year.

“I feel blessed to have had an amazing career leading, coaching and teaching great young men at first-class institutions. Working at my alma mater during this stage of my career has been a dream. I’m thrilled that G.G. will be taking over as head coach,” Smith said. “He will do a super job. Moving forward Donna and I will continue the work we have done for over two decades to support and assist the University as proud alums of HPU. HPU will always have a very special place in our hearts as we met and fell in love here at High Point. Our commitment and passion for HPU will never wane and we intend to continue be an integral part of its growth and prosperity well into the future.”

Before becoming head coach at High Point University, Smith led the Kentucky Wildcats to the 1998 NCAA championship title.

Before the HPU vs. Kentucky game in December 2021, the Wildcats honored Tubby by hanging a banner in the rafters of Rupp Arena.

Smith is only one of three head coaches to take five different schools to the NCAA Tournament and has been recognized with the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award.

He returned to his alma mater in 2018 when he took over the head coaching position for High Point men’s basketball.

Smith led the Panthers for four seasons.

“Tubby Smith is a champion, and High Point University continues to appreciate his contributions to our campus and community,” said HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “As a coach, Tubby has impacted the game of basketball in measurable and meaningful ways. Tubby and his wife Donna have also created a legacy of leadership and service along their entire journey, and we are happy that will continue to grow right here at HPU. We are also excited for G.G. in his new role as the men’s head coach.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.