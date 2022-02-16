Advertisement

Statewide Fairness Rally for LGBTQ rights held in Ky. Capitol Rotunda

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda hosted the annual Statewide Fairness Rally for LGBTQ rights Wednesday afternoon.

The rally focused on several LGBTQ issues, such as barring licensed therapists from engaging in conversion therapy practices.

Other issues included opposition to House Bill 23 and Senate Bill 83. Those bills seek to ban transgender girls from playing girls’ sports in Kentucky public schools.

Governor Beshear spoke at the rally, pushing to ban discrimination against LGBTQ people who live and work in the commonwealth.

“In so many Kentucky cities, Kentuckians can still be fired denied housing or kicked out of a public space just because of who they are,” Gov. Beshear said. “That is not how we treat our neighbors on team Kentucky and I fully support a statewide fairness ordinance that will protect all our people under the law.”

Governor Beshear says, two years ago, 14 Kentucky cities passed a fairness ordinance. Now, that number has increased to 23.

