Advertisement

Spring wildfire season begins, burning restrictions in place

(WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials said the spring wildfire season has begun in Kentucky, which means burning restrictions are in effect across the state.

A statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland through April 30.

Officials urge anyone burning debris during the wildfire season to use caution.

The statement said the Kentucky Division of Forestry has responded to 93 wildland fires since Jan. 1 and many have been attributed to debris burning.

Before deciding to burn, officials suggest monitoring weather patterns, including humidity levels and wind speeds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Hiram Marcum arrested
Clay County Sheriff candidate arrested
Kentucky State Police searching for person from Leslie County
Human skull found after flood identified
Two men were arrested for a string of alleged copper thefts in Clay County.
Two arrested for alleged Clay County copper thefts
Pike Co. Sheriff asks for help identify woman
Pike County Sheriff asks for help identifying woman
Major funding announced for Morgan and Menifee Counties
Major funding announced for two Kentucky counties

Latest News

Justin Lynn McKee
Report: Tennessee man kills neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat
Wayne Co. drug arrest
Sheriff: Foot chase leads to drug arrest
Trevor Zachariah Smith
KSP charges man with child sexual exploitation offenses
A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 for a big...
Breezy conditions develop ahead of cold front, severe storms possible Thursday