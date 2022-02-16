Sheriff: Foot chase leads to drug arrest

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Wayne County Sheriff, Tim Catron, announced the arrest of a man on drug trafficking charges after a foot chase.

On Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy reportedly saw a man in a car who had active arrest warrants.

When the deputy walked up to the vehicle, the suspect got out and started to run away. After a chase, the deputy was able to take the suspect into custody.

During the chase, the deputy said he saw the suspect throw a handgun away, which was later found.

The release from the Sheriff’s Office said the car had a strong smell of marijuana. A search of the suspect and car found 4 bags of meth, a small bag of heroine, a bag of 46 bars of Alprazolam, 2 film packs of suboxone, 3.25 tablets of Clonazepam, 2 bags of marijuana, a container of THC wax, several syringes, plastic baggies and 2 digital scales.

Bradley S. Dennis was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree, trafficking in a controlled substance-1st offense, trafficking in a controlled substance-3rd degree, possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, fleeing or evading Police-1st degree, resisting arrest, public intoxication-controlled substance, possession of a synthetic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective/ Domestic Violence Order.

Dennis also had two active arrest warrants from the Wayne County Circuit Court for Probation Violation on the underlying charges of trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree, possession of a synthetic drug and possession of marijuana.

There were also two more Wayne County District Court warrants of Arrest for failure to pay or appear on the underlying charges of traffic violations.

Dennis was also served with three Wayne County District Court Criminal Summons on the charges of trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree, possession of a synthetic drug, two counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving on a driving under the influence suspended operator’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.