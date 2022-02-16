Advertisement

‘She made the world turn’: Makayla Collett remembered

‘She made the world turn’: Makayla Collett remembered
‘She made the world turn’: Makayla Collett remembered(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Close friends of 21-year-old Makayla Collett are remembering her as a great mother and friend.

Collett went missing in October 2020, but, on Tuesday, a skull found in Clay County after flooding last year was identified as that of Collett’s.

“Just remember as that loving, kind person, you will never meet another person like her again in your life, she made the world turn wherever she walked,” said Chris Hoskins, uncle of Makayla’s son.

Hoskins said they do not know Collett’s cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiram Marcum arrested
Clay County Sheriff candidate arrested
Kentucky State Police searching for person from Leslie County
Human skull found after flood identified
Pike Co. Sheriff asks for help identify woman
Pike County Sheriff asks for help identifying woman
Two men were arrested for a string of alleged copper thefts in Clay County.
Two arrested for alleged Clay County copper thefts
Two people died Tuesday in a head-on crash on state Route 168 near Catlettsburg, the Boyd...
2 killed in head-on crash

Latest News

Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Gov. Andy Beshear announces plans to help ease impact of inflation
Menifee County hunter taken to hospital after suffering broken leg, hypothermia
Menifee County hunter taken to hospital after suffering broken leg, hypothermia
While the official start of spring forest fire season officially began Tuesday, the Kentucky...
More than 50 fires already reported in Kentucky as forest fire season begins