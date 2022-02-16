‘She made the world turn’: Makayla Collett remembered

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Close friends of 21-year-old Makayla Collett are remembering her as a great mother and friend.

Collett went missing in October 2020, but, on Tuesday, a skull found in Clay County after flooding last year was identified as that of Collett’s.

“Just remember as that loving, kind person, you will never meet another person like her again in your life, she made the world turn wherever she walked,” said Chris Hoskins, uncle of Makayla’s son.

Hoskins said they do not know Collett’s cause of death.

