Lockdown order for Wayne County Schools lifted

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The lockdown order for several Wayne County Schools has been lifted Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., law enforcement advised Kellogg Elementary School, Vinson Middle School, and Spring Valley High School to enter into a lockdown due to a potential threat in the neighborhood.

Law enforcement responded to all three school sites out of an abundance of caution.

Law enforcement lifted the lockdown orders at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Officials say there were reports of gunfire nearby.

Investigators say once on scene they learned someone had shot an injured, sick deer nearby.

Buses for all three schools were briefly held which might cause slight delays in students arriving home.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring Valley High School and Vinson Middle School have been placed on lockdown after reports of shots fired near a business in the vicinity of the schools.

911 dispatchers say the schools were placed on lockdown following reports of a man firing a shotgun near a bar along Spring Valley Drive.

The Wayne County Sheriff, State Police, Huntington Police Department, Ceredo Police Department and Kenova Police Department are responding.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.,

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

