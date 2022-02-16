Advertisement

Report: Tennessee man kills neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat

Justin Lynn McKee
Justin Lynn McKee(Hamblen Co. Sheriff)
By Paige Hill and Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WYMT) - A Morristown man is charged with second-degree murder after killing his neighbor following an argument, according to a report obtained by our sister station WVLT News.

On February 11, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to 2213 Dover Road for an assault. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Justin McKee, 42, who reportedly said he had an altercation with his neighbor, Michael Greene, at his home.

According to the arrest warrant, McKee said he hit Greene’s chest with a sledgehammer until it broke during the argument. Afterward, he picked up a baseball bat and hit Greene across the head until he stopped moving.

Greene was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiram Marcum arrested
Clay County Sheriff candidate arrested
Kentucky State Police searching for person from Leslie County
Human skull found after flood identified
Pike Co. Sheriff asks for help identify woman
Pike County Sheriff asks for help identifying woman
Two men were arrested for a string of alleged copper thefts in Clay County.
Two arrested for alleged Clay County copper thefts
Two people died Tuesday in a head-on crash on state Route 168 near Catlettsburg, the Boyd...
2 killed in head-on crash

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear announces plans to help ease impact of inflation
Menifee County hunter taken to hospital after suffering broken leg, hypothermia
Menifee County hunter taken to hospital after suffering broken leg, hypothermia
While the official start of spring forest fire season officially began Tuesday, the Kentucky...
More than 50 fires already reported in Kentucky as forest fire season begins
Wayne Co. drug arrest
Sheriff: Foot chase leads to drug arrest