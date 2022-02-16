Pikeville’s ‘street-scape’ project slightly ahead of schedule

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One street in the city of Pikeville is getting a bit of a makeover and the project is already ahead of schedule according to one official.

The Second Street Streetscape Project started February 7 at the intersection of Second St. and Division St. but has since moved slightly farther onto Second St. to encompass the Grace Ave. intersection. The Division St. intersection was recently reopened for traffic.

Officials said, thanks to the mild and relatively calm weather, the project is slightly ahead of schedule.

“Assuming the weather goes well, it’ll be [finished] around Hillbilly Days,” said City Manager Philip Elswick. “I feel like we may be a little ahead of schedule, but you know we’re in the midst of the winter, so it’s hard to say what might happen, but I think it’ll be right around the time of the festival.”

Elswick also says he is excited to see the finished project and to remain patient as crews are working.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.