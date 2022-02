HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Mountain Top Five matchup, the Perry Central Commodores ran away in the fourth quarter to beat Breathitt County 67-58.

Landon Napier led the Commodores in scoring with 18 points.

The Bobcats will face Letcher Central on February 17, and the Commodores will play Hazard that same night.

