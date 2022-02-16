Menifee County hunter taken to hospital after suffering broken leg, hypothermia

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team, along with other agencies, rescued a squirrel hunter in a remote portion Clifty Wilderness Area in Mariba Fork near its intersection with Landsaw Branch.

A Facebook post said on Tuesday, the 70-year-old hunter turned on an SOS feature on a satellite messenger following a fall that caused his leg to get trapped under a log.

Family members were able to remove the log, but they could not carry him out. The recuse team set up a high angle raise and lower so they and paramedics could get to the hunter.

Officials determined due to the hunter’s broken leg, hypothermia and rough terrain, they would use a helicopter hoist to get the hunter out of the wilderness.

He was flown to UK Medical Center in a Blackhawk helicopter.

