London-Laurel Rescue Squad dedicating new rescue truck in memory of Doug Cawood

Rescue 26
Rescue 26(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Doug Cawood held 26 as his unit number on the London-Laurel Rescue Squad from 1996 to 2017.

On Tuesday, the rescue squad put a new truck in service, “Rescue 26″ dedicated in memory of Doug Cawood.

The rescue squad held a dedication ceremony Tuesday with Cawood’s family.

“He was a full time employee here, he meant a whole lot to this rescue squad, people loved him, he would’ve taken the shirt off his back and gave it to you, he never met a stranger and he just done a whole lot, had a lot of sweat and tears into this place,” John Allen, Chief London-Laurel County Rescue Squad said.

Five arrested on drug trafficking charges during two-week period in Pike County
Five arrested on drug trafficking charges during two-week period in Pike County
