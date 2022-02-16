Advertisement

KSP charges man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Trevor Zachariah Smith
Trevor Zachariah Smith(Boyd County Det. Center)
By WSAZ News Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) - An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation ended with an arrest.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Trevor Zachariah Smith, 20, of Boyd County on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch started the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Ashland on February 15, 2022. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Smith is currently charged with 15 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of twelve in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-C felonies punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

He was also charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

This charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Smith was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiram Marcum arrested
Clay County Sheriff candidate arrested
Kentucky State Police searching for person from Leslie County
Human skull found after flood identified
Two men were arrested for a string of alleged copper thefts in Clay County.
Two arrested for alleged Clay County copper thefts
Pike Co. Sheriff asks for help identify woman
Pike County Sheriff asks for help identifying woman
Major funding announced for Morgan and Menifee Counties
Major funding announced for two Kentucky counties

Latest News

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 for a big...
Breezy conditions develop ahead of cold front, severe storms possible Thursday
Two people died Tuesday in a head-on crash on state Route 168 near Catlettsburg, the Boyd...
2 killed in head-on crash
Human skull found after flood identified - 11:00 p.m.
Human skull found after flood identified - 11:00 p.m.
SB 106 aims to simplify process to dissolve a defunct city and cut local taxes - 11:00 p.m.
SB 106 aims to simplify process to dissolve a defunct city and cut local taxes - 11:00 p.m.