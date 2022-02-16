Kentucky native named UK offensive line coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops announced Tuesday that Kentucky native Zach Yenser has been named the new offensive line coach.

Originally from Fort Mitchell, Yenser returns to Kentucky after three seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to that, he served as Kansas’ run game coordinator/offensive line coach.

“Zach is an incredible hire,” Stoops said. “He checks all of the boxes and is the total package. He grew up in Kentucky, he’s connected to John Schlarman, he has great relationships with people and is well-thought of in recruiting. He has college coaching experience and has spent the last three years in the NFL with the 49ers, an organization I greatly respect. This is a high-caliber hire and I couldn’t be more excited to have him coaching our offensive line.”

Yenser previously coached at SMU, California, and Louisiana Tech.

“My family and I would like to thank Coach Stoops and the University of Kentucky for this opportunity – an opportunity I don’t take lightly,” Yenser said. “This job just means more. As a Kentucky native and someone who worked for Coach Schlarman, it is a privilege to continue his legacy, success and the building of the Big Blue Wall.”

